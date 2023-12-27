26 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested after blocking traffic at JFK Airport

Eyewitness News has details on the pro-Palestinian protest.

Eyewitness News has details on the pro-Palestinian protest.

Eyewitness News has details on the pro-Palestinian protest.

Eyewitness News has details on the pro-Palestinian protest.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested after disrupting traffic at John F. Kennedy Airport Wednesday.

Port Authority Police officers arrested 26 demonstrators who blocked traffic on the Van Wyck Expressway near the Terminal 4 exit around 11 a.m.

The protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic.

Video shows travelers with their luggage working their way through the protest.

During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses and offered rides to travelers so they could reach the airport safely.

The roadway was reopened just before noon.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.