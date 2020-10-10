Flight from Virginia to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK International Airport

According to the FAA, an Air Wisconsin flight from Virginia to Maine made an emergency landing at JFK around 6:30 p.m.
Officials say the flight departed from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia and was headed to Bangor International Airport in Maine, when the crew declared an emergency for a reported pressurization issue.
They say a change in cabin pressure caused the oxygen masks to drop from overhead.
The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.
The FAA is investigating the incident.
