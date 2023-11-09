CeFaan Kim has more on a vigil held for Jillian Ludwig in New Jersey.

College freshman from New Jersey dies from injuries after Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WABC) -- A college freshman from New Jersey has died after she was critically injured in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday night when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

Ludwig, who is from Wall Township, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in extremely critical condition. Nashville police announced Thursday that she died overnight.

Police said the gunfire came from public housing across the street and a suspect was taken into custody.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering in connection to the shooting. Police say charges against him could be modified.

Authorities said he was shooting at a car when the bullet hit Ludwig in the head.

It may have been an hour before anyone knew she had been hit and before police responded.

Ludwig loved music and was a music business major and bass player who loved running and enjoyed being outside.

A prayer vigil was held in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon and back in Wall Township, hundreds of people attended a vigil Wednesday night.

Messages of love and support were placed into a box for the Ludwigs, to show the family they are not alone.

"She shined. Her mother loves going to her concerts," family friend Gary Pollack said. "She was in two bands at the Lake House Music Academy in Asbury Park and her mother was always there whenever she was on stage wherever she would perform and that's what she was in Nashville doing."

"Absolutely senseless and random and there's just no rhyme or reason," family friend Natalie Pavone said.

Pastor Tom Har with Calvary Presbyterian Church led the vigil.

"There's a reason why we come together," Har said. "We're not made to be alone and there is real strength that comes when we gather together, and we pray."

