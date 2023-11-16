CeFaan Kim has the latest on NJ college freshman killed in Nashville shooting.

Hundreds gather to pay respects at wake for NJ college freshman killed in Nashville shooting

MANASQUAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was an outpouring of love for Jillian Ludwig that started at least 30 minutes before the start of Thursday's wake.

Ludwig, 18, was walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on the night of November 7th when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet. She died two days later from her injuries.

More than a week after the incident, it was clear the Manasquan community is still hurting and is still here for the family.

If the Ludwig family needed a strong shoulder to lean on, there was literally a team at the Orender Family Home for Funerals to support them.

The Wall High School football team in their red jerseys were among the hundreds of loved ones who turned out to mourn the late college freshman.

The parking lot, not even close to being large enough to contain the love, was overflowing with support from mourners streaming down the side of the road for a chance to say goodbye.

It was last Thursday when they gathered at The Church in Brielle after learning Ludwig had passed.

The loss wasn't meant for her family.

The pain wasn't meant for this community.

The college freshman was struck by a stray bullet while walking in a park near the campus of Belmont University in Nashville, where she was studying music business.

It may have been an hour before anyone know she was shot in the head.

The young woman from Wall Township, New Jersey was just starting her journey.

Friends say her talent could light up the world.

The alleged gunman, 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, was arrested by Nashville police and allegedly told authorities he was firing at a vehicle.

The musical director at the church where Ludwig played for over a decade said she was a quiet force who allowed her music to speak through her.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.