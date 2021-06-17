Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Awards: Nominees announced for 2021 ceremony

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Jimmy Awards has announced this year's 72 nominees from 36 regions around the United States.

The national student showcase will be streamed on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30 PM.

The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.

In 2021, all coaching, rehearsals, and activities will take place online for the nominees. The program has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships to date, and several previous student participants have been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.



Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers.

Additionally, the Inspiring Teacher Award will be given to Katelin Ruzzamenti Knight, Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, Salt Lake City, Utah and Benjamin Pesenti, Elmont Memorial High School, Elmont, New York.

They will be honored for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor at the most recent past Jimmy Awards ceremony, in 2019.

See the full list of nominees below:



Regional Program City & State Theatre/Organization Regional Awards Program Name Best Actor Nominee Best Actress Nominee

Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall The Enchantment Awards Jaaziah Vallano Rafaella Fiore Mark

Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards Program Mickey Wirtz Lauren Meyer

Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre/ Broadway Across America/ArtsBridge Foundation Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards- The Shuler Hensley Awards Ari Mikels Isabella Victoria Chaney

Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center The Kenny Awards Caleb Gould Talia Mobley

Charlotte, NC Blumenthal Performing Arts The Blumey Awards Bryson Battle Kate McCracken

Chicago, IL Broadway In Chicago Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Marcus McGee Sydney Olson

Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards Wilson Ha Lauren Claxton

Columbus, OH Columbus Association for the Performing Arts CAPA Marquee Awards Nick Sanchez-Zarkos Dallys Edwards

Dallas, TX Dallas Summer Musicals Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards Parker Jackson Shantel Williams

Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center Triangle Rising Stars Joshua Messmore Elena Holder

East Lansing, MI Wharton Center for Performing Arts Sutton Foster Ovation Awards Jason Koch Bella Seigo

Kansas City, MO Kansas City Starlight Theatre Blue Star Awards Justin Cooley Ava Wolesky

Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards Luis Gonzalez Galindo Molly Martin

Logan, UT Broadway at the Eccles/Utah Opera Festival & Musical Theatre Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Taylor Garlick Brynn Brady

Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre/Nederlander The Jerry Herman Awards Phillip Arca Kuper Walker

Madison, WI Overture Center for the Arts The Jerry Awards Alex Daspit Latitia Hollard

Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Ben Gray Jada Bunch

Midland, PA Pittsburgh CLO/Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Henry Mancini Awards DJ Spang Abigail McAuley

Minneapolis, MN Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Education Zachary Sullivan Halle Audette

Nashville, TN Tennessee Performing Arts Center/Lipscomb University Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards Noah Henry Kelly Whitlow

New York, NY Disney Theatrical Productions Group/ Camp Broadway The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance Mateo Lizcano Katriana Koppe

Oklahoma City, OK OKC Broadway The Kelli O'Hara Awards Brady McComas Ryleigh Andrews

Omaha, NE Omaha Performing Arts Nebraska High School Theater Academy Nathan Hiykel Audrey Saucier

Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Applause Awards Miguel Gil Shina Mitchell

Palm Springs, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre/Musical Theatre University The Lucie Arnaz Awards Nathan Bravo Arianna Vila

Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia Independence Awards Benjamin Brown Katie Smith

Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards Tyler Guinto-Brody Audrey Logan

Rochester, NY Rochester Broadway Theatre League Stars of Tomorrow Jaston Brooks Megan Fiorella

San Antonio, TX Broadway in San Antonio/ Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards Grant Pace Naliah Hernandez

San Diego, CA Broadway/San Diego - Nederlander The Broadway San Diego Awards William Morris Kiara Geolina

San Jose, CA Broadway San Jose/ Children's Musical Theater San Jose The Rita Moreno Awards Milo Mee Kasey Hernandez

Schenectady, NY Proctors High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors Scout Santoro Nicaya-Isabella Rios

Seattle, WA The 5th Avenue Theatre The 5th Avenue Theatre: Celebrating High School Musicals Josiah Aho Victoria Evans

Tampa, FL The David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Star of the Future Ronald Spoto Jillian Cossetta

Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards Tyler Baldwin Kristiana Corona

Tucson, AZ Broadway in Tucson/ Arts Express The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theatre Finals Aiden McCoy Kendall Hicks

