Jimmy Awards: Nominees announced for 2021 ceremony

The national student showcase will be streamed on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30 PM.
The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.
In 2021, all coaching, rehearsals, and activities will take place online for the nominees. The program has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships to date, and several previous student participants have been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.
Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers.
Additionally, the Inspiring Teacher Award will be given to Katelin Ruzzamenti Knight, Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, Salt Lake City, Utah and Benjamin Pesenti, Elmont Memorial High School, Elmont, New York.
They will be honored for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor at the most recent past Jimmy Awards ceremony, in 2019.
See the full list of nominees below:
Regional Program City & State Theatre/Organization Regional Awards Program Name Best Actor Nominee Best Actress Nominee
Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall The Enchantment Awards Jaaziah Vallano Rafaella Fiore Mark
Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards Program Mickey Wirtz Lauren Meyer
Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre/ Broadway Across America/ArtsBridge Foundation Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards- The Shuler Hensley Awards Ari Mikels Isabella Victoria Chaney
Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center The Kenny Awards Caleb Gould Talia Mobley
Charlotte, NC Blumenthal Performing Arts The Blumey Awards Bryson Battle Kate McCracken
Chicago, IL Broadway In Chicago Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Marcus McGee Sydney Olson
Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards Wilson Ha Lauren Claxton
Columbus, OH Columbus Association for the Performing Arts CAPA Marquee Awards Nick Sanchez-Zarkos Dallys Edwards
Dallas, TX Dallas Summer Musicals Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards Parker Jackson Shantel Williams
Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center Triangle Rising Stars Joshua Messmore Elena Holder
East Lansing, MI Wharton Center for Performing Arts Sutton Foster Ovation Awards Jason Koch Bella Seigo
Kansas City, MO Kansas City Starlight Theatre Blue Star Awards Justin Cooley Ava Wolesky
Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards Luis Gonzalez Galindo Molly Martin
Logan, UT Broadway at the Eccles/Utah Opera Festival & Musical Theatre Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Taylor Garlick Brynn Brady
Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre/Nederlander The Jerry Herman Awards Phillip Arca Kuper Walker
Madison, WI Overture Center for the Arts The Jerry Awards Alex Daspit Latitia Hollard
Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Ben Gray Jada Bunch
Midland, PA Pittsburgh CLO/Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Henry Mancini Awards DJ Spang Abigail McAuley
Minneapolis, MN Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Education Zachary Sullivan Halle Audette
Nashville, TN Tennessee Performing Arts Center/Lipscomb University Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards Noah Henry Kelly Whitlow
New York, NY Disney Theatrical Productions Group/ Camp Broadway The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance Mateo Lizcano Katriana Koppe
Oklahoma City, OK OKC Broadway The Kelli O'Hara Awards Brady McComas Ryleigh Andrews
Omaha, NE Omaha Performing Arts Nebraska High School Theater Academy Nathan Hiykel Audrey Saucier
Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Applause Awards Miguel Gil Shina Mitchell
Palm Springs, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre/Musical Theatre University The Lucie Arnaz Awards Nathan Bravo Arianna Vila
Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia Independence Awards Benjamin Brown Katie Smith
Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards Tyler Guinto-Brody Audrey Logan
Rochester, NY Rochester Broadway Theatre League Stars of Tomorrow Jaston Brooks Megan Fiorella
San Antonio, TX Broadway in San Antonio/ Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards Grant Pace Naliah Hernandez
San Diego, CA Broadway/San Diego - Nederlander The Broadway San Diego Awards William Morris Kiara Geolina
San Jose, CA Broadway San Jose/ Children's Musical Theater San Jose The Rita Moreno Awards Milo Mee Kasey Hernandez
Schenectady, NY Proctors High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors Scout Santoro Nicaya-Isabella Rios
Seattle, WA The 5th Avenue Theatre The 5th Avenue Theatre: Celebrating High School Musicals Josiah Aho Victoria Evans
Tampa, FL The David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Star of the Future Ronald Spoto Jillian Cossetta
Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards Tyler Baldwin Kristiana Corona
Tucson, AZ Broadway in Tucson/ Arts Express The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theatre Finals Aiden McCoy Kendall Hicks
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip