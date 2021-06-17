Jimmy Awards: Nominees announced for 2021 ceremony

See the full list of nominees below:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Jimmy Awards has announced this year's 72 nominees from 36 regions around the United States.The national student showcase will be streamed on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30 PM.The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.In 2021, all coaching, rehearsals, and activities will take place online for the nominees. The program has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships to date, and several previous student participants have been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers.Additionally, the Inspiring Teacher Award will be given to Katelin Ruzzamenti Knight, Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, Salt Lake City, Utah and Benjamin Pesenti, Elmont Memorial High School, Elmont, New York.They will be honored for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor at the most recent past Jimmy Awards ceremony, in 2019.Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall The Enchantment Awards Jaaziah Vallano Rafaella Fiore MarkAppleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards Program Mickey Wirtz Lauren MeyerAtlanta, GA Fox Theatre/ Broadway Across America/ArtsBridge Foundation Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards- The Shuler Hensley Awards Ari Mikels Isabella Victoria ChaneyBuffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center The Kenny Awards Caleb Gould Talia MobleyCharlotte, NC Blumenthal Performing Arts The Blumey Awards Bryson Battle Kate McCrackenChicago, IL Broadway In Chicago Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Marcus McGee Sydney OlsonCleveland, OH Playhouse Square Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards Wilson Ha Lauren ClaxtonColumbus, OH Columbus Association for the Performing Arts CAPA Marquee Awards Nick Sanchez-Zarkos Dallys EdwardsDallas, TX Dallas Summer Musicals Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards Parker Jackson Shantel WilliamsDurham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center Triangle Rising Stars Joshua Messmore Elena HolderEast Lansing, MI Wharton Center for Performing Arts Sutton Foster Ovation Awards Jason Koch Bella SeigoKansas City, MO Kansas City Starlight Theatre Blue Star Awards Justin Cooley Ava WoleskyLas Vegas, NV The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards Luis Gonzalez Galindo Molly MartinLogan, UT Broadway at the Eccles/Utah Opera Festival & Musical Theatre Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Taylor Garlick Brynn BradyLos Angeles, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre/Nederlander The Jerry Herman Awards Phillip Arca Kuper WalkerMadison, WI Overture Center for the Arts The Jerry Awards Alex Daspit Latitia HollardMemphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Ben Gray Jada BunchMidland, PA Pittsburgh CLO/Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Henry Mancini Awards DJ Spang Abigail McAuleyMinneapolis, MN Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Education Zachary Sullivan Halle AudetteNashville, TN Tennessee Performing Arts Center/Lipscomb University Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards Noah Henry Kelly WhitlowNew York, NY Disney Theatrical Productions Group/ Camp Broadway The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance Mateo Lizcano Katriana KoppeOklahoma City, OK OKC Broadway The Kelli O'Hara Awards Brady McComas Ryleigh AndrewsOmaha, NE Omaha Performing Arts Nebraska High School Theater Academy Nathan Hiykel Audrey SaucierOrlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Applause Awards Miguel Gil Shina MitchellPalm Springs, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre/Musical Theatre University The Lucie Arnaz Awards Nathan Bravo Arianna VilaPhiladelphia, PA Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia Independence Awards Benjamin Brown Katie SmithPittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards Tyler Guinto-Brody Audrey LoganRochester, NY Rochester Broadway Theatre League Stars of Tomorrow Jaston Brooks Megan FiorellaSan Antonio, TX Broadway in San Antonio/ Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards Grant Pace Naliah HernandezSan Diego, CA Broadway/San Diego - Nederlander The Broadway San Diego Awards William Morris Kiara GeolinaSan Jose, CA Broadway San Jose/ Children's Musical Theater San Jose The Rita Moreno Awards Milo Mee Kasey HernandezSchenectady, NY Proctors High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors Scout Santoro Nicaya-Isabella RiosSeattle, WA The 5th Avenue Theatre The 5th Avenue Theatre: Celebrating High School Musicals Josiah Aho Victoria EvansTampa, FL The David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Star of the Future Ronald Spoto Jillian CossettaTempe, AZ ASU Gammage ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards Tyler Baldwin Kristiana CoronaTucson, AZ Broadway in Tucson/ Arts Express The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theatre Finals Aiden McCoy Kendall Hicks----------