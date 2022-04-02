Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon pull epic April Fools' prank and switch shows for the night

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WABC) -- Late night fans were in for a surprise when Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon pulled a fast April Fools' prank by switching shows for the night.

Fallon went to Hollywood to host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and Kimmel flew to New York City for 'The Tonight Show.'



Throughout the show, they checked in with each other from across the country.

Kimmel interviewed Hugh Jackman and Bridget Everett, while Fallon interviewed Justin Timberlake and Kimmel's Aunt Chippy. Red Hot Chilli Peppers appeared as a musical guest on both shows.

Fallon and Kimmel said they have been talking about the prank since April 2020.

