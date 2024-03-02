Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel says he enjoys spontaneity of things going wrong in show

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel has been a staple of late night television since 2003. He once again steps into the prime time spotlight as the host of the 96th Oscars, his fourth time in the gig.

"OK what sets the Oscars apart from other live events? Well, it's not as sweaty as the Super Bowl," joked Kimmel.

"It's classier than any other award shows, you know, the Oscars are the original," said Kimmel. "This is the big one, it's the granddaddy of them all and everybody is aware of that."

Molly McNearney, Kimmel's wife and an executive producer on his late night show, is also one of the executive producers for the awards show. Jumping in to his fourth year hosting, she knows what Kimmel does best.

"Keep it a happy joyful celebration for the people in the room. Keep it moving," said McNearney. "Jimmy's also really good on his feet. He thrives in spontaneous moments, so live television is perfect for him."

Kimmel concurred. "'To be honest sometimes I hope things go wrong because it mixes things up a bit. You don't want everything to be too neatly wrapped up in a bow. You want a little bit of mess. You want a little bit of risk and it is a live show and you want to remind people of that. So if something happens - which things seem to be happening a lot lately - I feel like I'll be ready for it."

"He really cares deeply about the people in that room and wants them to enjoy themselves and feel relaxed with him," said McNearney. "And I think that makes people at home feel relaxed and excited."

