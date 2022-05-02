jimmy kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID, cancels taping of Monday night's 'Live' show

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will fill in as guest host starting Tuesday night

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST. (ABC/Randy Holmes)

LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19, the late-night host announced in a tweet Monday.

"Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted," the tweet read.



Monday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" was scheduled to feature actor Tom Cruise and comedian Iliza Shlesinger along with musical guest Parquet Courts but "the show must not go on," according to Kimmel.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will fill in as guest host starting Tuesday night, Kimmel tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livecoronavirusabcjimmy kimmelotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon switch shows for April Fools' Day
Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to Bob Saget: 'He was the sweetest man'
'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' back tonight: See the cast
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
TOP STORIES
NYC reaches medium risk alert level for COVID
4th grader dies while playing in Little League game on Long Island
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Texas high school has 35 pairs of twins in 2022 graduating class
Cardinal Dolan makes secret visit to Ukraine | Josh Einiger reports
Amazon workers at NYC distribution center reject attempt to unionize
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun
Show More
1st day for NYC Transit President Richard Davey
After violent weekend, new NYPD strategy focuses on nighttime hours
Downed wires create nightmare commute on Amtrak, NJ Transit
Met Gala, fashion's biggest night, returns Monday
Stop & Shop giving away reusable bags ahead of NJ plastic ban
More TOP STORIES News