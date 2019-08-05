"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to return to Brooklyn in October

NEW YORK -- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to Brooklyn, New York, for five original shows starting Monday, Oct. 21.

The Emmy Award-nominated show will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House.

This will be the fifth time that Kimmel and his show have broadcast from BAM.

Also this winter, Kimmel will once again team up with television icon Norman Lear and executive producers Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux to provide the next installment of the groundbreaking "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" with a live holiday special event. A third "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" special will air spring 2020.

Back in May, ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and "The Jeffersons'" premiered with an average audience of 10.4 million viewers.

Finally, to round out his slate of ABC programming, Kimmel will partner with Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Burnett to executive produce "Generation Gap," a new game show coming to ABC.

This comedy quiz show groups family members of different generations who must work together to answer questions about each other's generations. This "fun for the whole family" show features a wide variety of pop-culture trivia and challenges, such as asking an 8-year-old to finish the famous catchphrase, "Go ahead. Make my BLANK!" Additional details surrounding production and airdates, as well as a host, to be announced at a later date.

"Generation Gap" will be produced by MGM Television and Kimmelot. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel and Barry Poznick will executive produce.
