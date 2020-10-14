2020 presidential election

14 Black US mayors featured in new 'Joe Biden for President' ad

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
More than a dozen Black mayors are being featured in a new Joe Biden for President national ad series.

The campaign released a series of ads featuring 14 Black U.S. mayors for what it calls a direct message to Black men and women about utilizing their collective power as voters during the 2020 election.

It's the latest in a push nationally and in key battleground states to educate and energize Black voters, said the campaign in a release.

The 60-second "Mayors" ad begins airing Saturday on television, radio, and digital outlets across the country.

In the first part of the ad we're introduced to the following Black female mayors:

  • Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot
  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
  • Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles
  • Flagstaff, Arizona Mayor Coral Evans
  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed
  • Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser


Then the ad turns to the Black male mayors, which include:

  • Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin,
  • Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steven Benjamin
  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
  • Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
  • Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney
  • Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs
  • St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoistexaswashington dclori lightfootpresidential racevote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Message of unity replaces torched Biden-Harris farm display
Cut cable shuts down VA's online voter registration on last day
Biden, Trump to attend competing town halls Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
State could withhold funding from schools in red zones: Cuomo
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal
Get counted: 2020 census ends 6 a.m. Friday
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Prosecutors in Floyd case ask for 2-day sealing of documents
Show More
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
COVID red zone violations caught on camera in NYC
Justice Dept. sues Melania Trump's ex-friend over tell-all book
Germany to give $662 million in aid to Holocaust survivors
Trick-or-treating is on in Nassau County; officials encourage 'recalibration' of holiday
More TOP STORIES News