President Joe Biden travels to NYC for campaign receptions in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President Biden is in New York City Wednesday for three campaign receptions, on the Upper West Side and Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Biden arrives at Kennedy Airport at 12:40 p.m. and is scheduled to participate in the events at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Street closures are expected on the Upper West Side - Broadway to West End Avenue in the 70s and 80s - and the Upper East Side - along Madison Avenue in the 80s.

The president is scheduled to depart by 8 p.m.

At least two pro-Palestinian groups are already planning protests over Biden's support of Israel in its war against Hamas.

The protests, dubbed "NYC says Genocide Joe Has Got to Go!" are expected to pop up at Biden's various receptions.

Separately, President Biden announced he is hosting a blockbuster campaign fundraiser in New York City on March 28, with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton as guests.

No venue has yet been selected, although Radio City Music Hall is under consideration.

