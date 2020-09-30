Presidential debate fact check: Claims from President Trump, Joe Biden's first debate

ECONOMY

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred Tuesday in their first of three debates, hoping to sway undecided voters planning to cast ballots by mail and in person in the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 election.A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts:: Trump will be the "first (president) in American history" to lose jobs during his presidency.: No, if Trump loses re-election, he would not be the first president in U.S. history to have lost jobs. That happened under Herbert Hoover, the president who lost the 1932 election to Franklin Roosevelt as the Great Depression caused massive job losses.Official jobs records only go back to 1939 and, in that period, no president has ended his term with fewer jobs than when he began. Trump appears to be on track to have lost jobs during his first term, which would make him the first to do so since Hoover.: "So far we have had no problem whatsoever. It's outside, that's a big difference according to the experts. We have tremendous crowds.": That's not correct.Trump held an indoor rally in Tulsa in late June, drawing both thousands of participants and large protests.The Tulsa City-County Health Department director said the rally "likely contributed" to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases there. By the first week of July, Tulsa County was confirming more than 200 new daily cases, setting record highs. That's more than twice the number the week before the rally.___: "You didn't do very well on the swine flu. H1N1. You were a disaster.": Trump frequently distorts what happened in the pandemic of 2009, which killed far fewer people in the United States than the coronavirus is killing now. For starters, Biden as vice president wasn't running the federal response. And that response was faster out of the gate than when COVID-19 came to the U.S.Then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's flu surveillance network sounded the alarm after two children in California became the first people diagnosed with the new flu strain in this country.About two weeks later, the Obama administration declared a public health emergency against H1N1, also known as the swine flu, and the CDC began releasing anti-flu drugs from the national stockpile to help hospitals get ready. In contrast, Trump declared a state of emergency in early March, seven weeks after the first U.S. case of COVID-19 was announced, and the country's health system struggled for months with shortages of critical supplies and testing.More than 200,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. The CDC puts the U.S. death toll from the 2009-2010 H1N1 pandemic at about 12,500.___, addressing Biden on U.S. deaths from COVID-19: "If you were here, it wouldn't be 200,000 people, it would be 2 million people. You didn't want me to ban China, which was heavily infected.... If we would have listened to you, the country would have been left wide open.": This accusation is off the mark. Biden never came out against Trump's decision to restrict travel from China. Biden was slow in staking a position on the matter but when he did, he supported the restrictions. Biden never counseled leaving the country "wide open" in the face of the pandemic.Trump repeatedly, and falsely, claims to have banned travel from China. He restricted it.The U.S. restrictions that took effect Feb. 2 continued to allow travel to the U.S. from China's Hong Kong and Macao territories over the past five months. The Associated Press reported that more than 8,000 Chinese and foreign nationals based in those territories entered the U.S. in the first three months after the travel restrictions were imposed.Additionally, more than 27,000 Americans returned from mainland China in the first month after the restrictions took effect. U.S. officials lost track of more than 1,600 of them who were supposed to be monitored for virus exposure.Dozens of countries took similar steps to control travel from hot spots before or around the same time the U.S. did.___: "And now, we're weeks away from a vaccine.": Most prominent public health experts have said that a vaccine will not be widely available until mid 2021.The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has said they may have data from its late-stage trial by October. Moderna has said it could have data from its late-stage trial by November or December. From there, the data will need to be analyzed by the FDA to determine whether the vaccine is both safe and effective. Other companies in late-stage trials are further behind. AstraZeneca's late stage trial is still on hold, and Johnson and Johnson only just started its late-stage trial this month.Even if a vaccine is authorized by the end of the year, that does not mean it will be widely available. At first, only limited supplies will be available, and they will be prioritized for the most vulnerable. "By the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccinations and you get the majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that's likely not going to happen until the mid- or end of 2021." Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell earlier this month.In a recent Senate hearing, CDC Director Robert Redfield echoed those sentiments, "I think there will be vaccine that will initially be available some time between November and December, but very limited supply, and it will have to be prioritized," but, he said, "If you're asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we're probably looking at late second quarter, third quarter 2021.": "I'm the one who brought back football. By the way, I brought back Big Ten football. It was me and I'm very happy to do it.": Better check the tape. While Trump had called for the Big Ten conference to hold its 2020 football season, he wasn't the only one. Fans, students, athletes and college towns had also urged the conference to resume play.When the Big Ten announced earlier this month that it reverse an earlier decision to cancel the season because of COVID-19, Trump tweeted his thanks: "It is my great honor to have helped!!!"The conference includes several large universities in states that could prove pivotal in the election, including Pennsylvania, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin., on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: "She thinks that the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional.": That's not right.Biden is talking about Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett has been critical of the Obama-era law and the court decisions that have upheld it, but she has never said it's not constitutional. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on Nov. 10, and the Trump administration is asking the high court to rule the law unconstitutional.: "Drug prices will be coming down 80 or 90%.": That's a promise, not a reality.And as a promise, it's an obvious stretch.Trump has been unable to get legislation to lower drug prices through Congress. Major regulatory actions from his administration are still in the works, and are likely to be challenged in court.There's no plan on the horizon that would lower drug prices as dramatically as Trump claims.___: Biden says 100 million Americans have pre-existing conditions, Trump says he's wrong: 100 million or more people have pre-existing conditions in the U.S.Biden said during the debate that "100 million people" have pre-existing conditions, while Trump said that number was "totally wrong.""There aren't 100 million people with pre-existing conditions," Trump said. The two candidates were debating about the path forward for health care in America.Biden, who was arguing that Trump and Republicans would kick people with pre-existing conditions off of health care if they rescinded the Affordable Care Act, is correct that somewhere around 100 million Americans have pre-existing conditions, according to studies.One study by the Health and Human Services Department in 2017 found that a large percentage of non-elderly Americans have pre-existing health conditions, ranging from 61 million to 133 million.The study found that "at least 23 percent of Americans (61 million people) using a narrow definition based on eligibility criteria for pre-ACA state high-risk pools, or as many as 51 percent (133 million people) using a broader definition closer to the underwriting criteria used by insurers prior to the ACA" could have been denied healthcare or offered it at a high price before the Affordable Care Act passed because of pre-existing conditions. The study was published under the Obama administration.There is a difference, however, between the absolute number of people with pre-existing conditions and the number of people who would be denied coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Experts point out that 54 million non-elderly Americans would've been denied insurance before the ACA, but confirmed that 100 million or more Americans have pre-existing conditions."54 million non-elderly adults have a pre-existing condition that would have led to a denial of insurance before the ACA. 100 million or more have a pre-existing condition that would have led to higher premiums or limited benefits," tweeted Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, referring to a study by the organization.: "You said you went to Delaware State, but you forgot the name of your college. You didn't go to Delaware State. ... There's nothing smart about you, Joe.": Trump is quoting Biden out of context. The former vice president, a graduate of the University of Delaware, did not say he attended Delaware State University but was making a broader point about his long-standing ties to the Black community.Trump is referring to remarks Biden often says on the campaign, typically when speaking to Black audiences, that he "goes way back with HBCUs," or historically Black universities and colleges. Biden has spoken many times over the years at Delaware State, a public HBCU in his home state, and the school says that's where he first announced his bid for the Senate - his political start."I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State - now, I don't want to hear anything negative about Delaware State," Biden told a town hall in Florence, South Carolina, in October 2019. "They're my folks."Biden often touts his deep political ties to the Black community, occasionally saying he "grew up politically" or "got started politically" in the Black church. In front of some audiences, he's omitted the word "politically," but still with a clear context about his larger point. The statements are all part of standard section of his stump noting that Delaware has "the eighth largest Black population by percentage."A spokesman for the Delaware State University, Carlos Holmes, has said it took Biden's comments to refer to his political start, saying that Biden announced his bid for the U.S. Senate on the DSU campus in 1972.Biden's broader point is push back on the idea that he's a Johnny-Come-Lately with the Black community or that his political connections there are owed only to being Barack Obama's vice president.: "Once you became vice president, [Hunter Biden] made a fortune in Ukraine and China and Moscow and various other places. He made a fortune, and he didn't have a job.": While the exact sum of Hunter Biden's foreign business ventures is unclear, ethics experts have broadly taken issue with them - particularly those in places like Ukraine and China, at a time when his father was fronting U.S. policy there.Robert Weissman, the president of progressive watchdog group Public Citizen, told ABC News last year, "at absolute minimum there's a huge appearance of conflict ... [Joe Biden] should have encouraged his son to not take these positions."Still, Weissman called Hunter Biden's business activity "orders of magnitude" less troubling than how the Trump family has operated its businesses during the Trump administration.In an interview with ABC News last year, Hunter Biden said he exercised "poor judgment," but maintained that he made no "ethical lapses.""I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That's where I made the mistake," he said. "So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever.""Did I make a mistake? Well, maybe in the grand scheme of things, yeah," he continued. "But did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not."In their 87-page report released last week, Senate Republicans concluded that Hunter Biden's overseas endeavors were "awkward" and at times "problematic," but stopped short of identifying any criminal activity on Hunter Biden's part or (perhaps more relevant to tonight's debate) any wrongdoing on Joe Biden's part.___: "Why is it, just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow's wife gave your son $3.5 million? ... Wait, he didn't get $3.5 million? ... Why did he deserve $3.5 million from Moscow?": Last week, Senate Republicans unveiled the findings of their highly controversial investigation into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings - and specifically whether those endeavors ever influenced U.S. foreign policy.As part of their report, Republicans highlighted an alleged $3.5 million wire transfer sent from Elena Baturina, the billionaire wife of the former mayor of Moscow, to a bank account tied to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, a consultant group that the committee said was co-founded by Hunter Biden.George Mesires, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, dismissed the claim outright as "false," adding that Hunter Biden "had no interest in and was not a 'co-founder' of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, so the claim that he was paid $3.5 million is false."Hunter Biden was involved with Rosemont Seneca Partners -- not Rosemont Seneca Thornton, as the Senate Republicans claimed. The two are separate entities, according to Mesires.Politico reported on Monday that Trump also sought to engage Baturina's husband, the former Moscow mayor, for business opportunities prior to his time in office.