Gridlock alert as President Joe Biden makes several stops across New York

Several schools and businesses in the area are adjusting their operating hours.

Several schools and businesses in the area are adjusting their operating hours.

Several schools and businesses in the area are adjusting their operating hours.

Several schools and businesses in the area are adjusting their operating hours.

IRVINGTON, New York (WABC) -- Police in Irvington are warning residents ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to the normally quiet village along the Hudson River for a fundraiser on Thursday night.

Biden is expected at the 6:15 p.m. fundraiser hosted by actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and fashion designer Eileen Fisher.

It will be Biden's third time visiting Westchester County since he was elected president in 2020.

Irvington police asked people to avoid travelling in the area after 2 p.m. However, Metro North train service will not be impacted

Several schools and businesses in the area are adjusting their operating hours.

The Irvington, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown and Hastings-on-Hudson school districts will implement early release schedules ahead of the president's arrival, and all after-school programs in these districts are canceled Thursday.

Before the fundraiser, Biden will be in Syracuse at 2 p.m. to announce a more than $6 billion investment in semiconductor manufacturer Micron. He will be joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Charles Schumer.

After the fundraiser, Biden will travel to New York City around 8 p.m. He has more fundraisers scheduled in the city on Friday morning.

ALSO READ | New York Governor signs new squatter law after 7 On Your Side Investigation

Dan Krauth breaks down the new law and its impact.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.