Former NY State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno dies at age 91

#RensselaerCounty’s own Senator Joe Bruno passed away last night. A true warrior and fighter for all of us. I am thankful for his guidance, mentorship and sage advice throughout my political career. He would call with advice and encouragement and I will miss him as will all of NY — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) October 7, 2020

There aren’t adequate words to encapsulate Joe Bruno’s life and legacy, but simply put, he was a giant. A true man of the people, he brought his boxing spirit, charm & wit to everything he did. Erin and I offer our deepest condolences to Kay and his children. RIP. pic.twitter.com/e0Kf73sWpQ — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) October 7, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno, a towering force in state politics for decades, has died. He was 91.Bruno served as senate majority leader from 1994 to 2008 and was the state's highest-ranking Republican during much of the time.After abruptly announcing he would not seek reelection, he was charged and convicted of federal corruption. But the verdict was overturned on appeal and a subsequent retrial resulted in his acquittal.State politicians tweeted condolences upon learning of his passing.