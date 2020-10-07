Politics

Former NY State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno dies at age 91

By Eyewitness News

(FILE)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno, a towering force in state politics for decades, has died. He was 91.

Bruno served as senate majority leader from 1994 to 2008 and was the state's highest-ranking Republican during much of the time.

After abruptly announcing he would not seek reelection, he was charged and convicted of federal corruption. But the verdict was overturned on appeal and a subsequent retrial resulted in his acquittal.

State politicians tweeted condolences upon learning of his passing.




