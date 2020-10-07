Former NY State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno dies at age 91

Bruno served as senate majority leader from 1994 to 2008 and was the state's highest-ranking Republican during much of the time.
After abruptly announcing he would not seek reelection, he was charged and convicted of federal corruption. But the verdict was overturned on appeal and a subsequent retrial resulted in his acquittal.
State politicians tweeted condolences upon learning of his passing.
#RensselaerCounty’s own Senator Joe Bruno passed away last night. A true warrior and fighter for all of us. I am thankful for his guidance, mentorship and sage advice throughout my political career. He would call with advice and encouragement and I will miss him as will all of NY— Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) October 7, 2020
There aren’t adequate words to encapsulate Joe Bruno’s life and legacy, but simply put, he was a giant. A true man of the people, he brought his boxing spirit, charm & wit to everything he did. Erin and I offer our deepest condolences to Kay and his children. RIP. pic.twitter.com/e0Kf73sWpQ— Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) October 7, 2020
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts