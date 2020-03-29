Coronavirus

Country singer Joe Diffie dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Joe Diffie performs at the 12th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like "Home" and "Pickup Man," has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.

Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis. Diffie's publicist Scott Adkins said the singer died Sunday due to complications from the virus.

RELATED: Floyd Cardoz, Harvey Weinstein among notable people who tested positive for coronavirus

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included "Honky Tonk Attitude," "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)," "Bigger Than the Beatles" and "If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)."

His mid-90s albums "Honkey Tonk Attitude" and "Third Rock From the Sun" went platinum. Eighteen of Diffie's singles landed in the top 10, with five going No. 1. In his 2013 single "1994," Jason Aldean name-checked the '90s country mainstay.

Diffie is survived by his wife, Theresa Crump, and five children from his four marriages.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstennesseecelebrity deathscoronavirusmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LI cases over 50,000 with 1,800 deaths, Pride march postponed
NY farm offering contactless fresh produce pickup
Amid coronavirus, how well-staffed are Tri-State Area nursing homes?
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News