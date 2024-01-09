Joe Esposito, DOB Deputy Commissioner of Enforcement and former NYPD Chief of Department, has died

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Joe Esposito, DOB Deputy Commissioner of Enforcement and former NYPD Chief of Department, has died. He was 73.

The news was announced by Mayor Eric Adams, who took to social media to remember the man he describes as "the definition of public service."

"He served his city on our darkest days and brightest moments," he shared. "In recent years, Joe continued his service as Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Buildings while battling cancer."

"He worked hard for his city, right up to the end. And he left it a better place," Adams continued.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Esposito served over 40 years of law enforcement, overseeing the Department's Enforcement Bureau, including all emergency and safety operations, complaint inspections, construction accident investigations, incident management, and major disaster assessment and response.

Prior to joining the DOB, Esposito served as Commissioner of New York City Emergency Management from 2014 to 2019.

He also held the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief of Department in NYPD history.

During his tenure, Esposito led the uniformed members of service during some of the City's most trying times, including the aftermath of 9/11 and Super Storm Sandy.