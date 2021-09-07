NewsCopter7 reporter John Del Giorno recounts capturing 9/11 chaos from the air

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10981594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On September 11, 2001, when the call came about a 'plane into the World Trade Center', Eyewitness News reporter John Del Giorno was cleared to fly NewsCopter7 directly towards the Twin Towers.As he flew downtown, he and his pilot saw a second jetliner that was out of place, moving fast and abrupt.As he looked back out his window through his camera monitor, he saw the second plane make an impact with the second tower.That moment is when he knew this wasn't an accident.Watch his never-before-heard story from the skies.