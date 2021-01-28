High school basketball star Jo-Jo Wright killed in Long Island crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10074706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An adult male was caught on video physically and verbally abusing two children on a subway platform at the Fordham Road Train Station in the Bronx.

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- One of Long Island's most promising high school basketball stars was killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon.Fifteen-year-old Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, a sophomore at Uniondale High School, was with three other teens on their way to a gym when they were struck by an SUV driven by an 87-year-old man at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Front Street.The collision caused the vehicle Wright was in to hit a pole.He was rushed to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Nassau County police Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun confirmed his identity."On behalf of the Nassau County Police Department, our condolences go out the family, friends and team mates of Jomani (Jo Jo) Wright as we confirm his death in a tragic automobile accident," he said.Wright, a point guard, was the top-rated player in Nassau County."Heartbroken by the tragic death of 15-year-old Jo-Jo Wright, one of Long Island's most promising basketball stars, in a car accident last night," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "Our thoughts are his family and the whole Uniondale community."All other victims were transported to area hospitals and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries."The Uniondale Union Free School District is devastated by the tragic news of the sudden passing of Jomani Wright," school officials said in a statement. "The Board of Education and Central Administration offer our deepest condolences to Jo Jo's family and friends during this difficult time. Jomani was an incredibly talented, compassionate and intelligent scholar whose young life has already positively impacted so many people. He will be greatly missed by all."The Uniondale School District is offering grief counseling and support at the high school Thursday and in the coming days as a resource for all students, faculty and staff.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------