Man arrested after calling Long Island medical facility about lost cocaine

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Long Island (WABC) -- A 40-year-old man was arrested after he apparently left his cocaine at a Long Island medical facility and called the office to find it.

Police say Jose Espinosa had visited the facility in East Garden City and realized when he arrived at his Franklin Square home that he had misplaced the substance.

He called the facility to report the lost property, and an employee located the drugs and notified police.

Espinosa was arrested following an investigation.

He is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

