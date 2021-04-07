Brooklyn DA to dismiss 90 convictions that relied on detective charged with perjury

Former detective Joseph Franco has been indicted in Manhattan for perjury, official misconduct and other charges in connection with four incidents whereby he allegedly framed numerous individuals for making narcotics transactions.
A review by the Conviction Review Unit did not uncover misconduct, but Gonzalez said he has lost confidence in cases where the detective was the essential witness.
"Knowingly and repeatedly framing innocent people obliterates the credibility of any police officer and proving perjury in such circumstances is rare," he said. "After a grand jury reviewed the evidence and indicted former Detective Franco, I have lost confidence in his work. His cases in Brooklyn are over a decade old, which limited our ability to reinvestigate them, but I cannot in good faith stand by convictions that principally relied on his testimony. Integrity and credibility are at the heart of the justice system and prerequisites for community trust."
The District Attorney's Office is asking Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Matthew D'Emic to vacate 27 felony convictions and 13 misdemeanor convictions that were taken in Supreme Court, mostly for criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third or fifth degree, and to dismiss the underlying indictments.
It is also asking Criminal Court Judge Keshia Espinal to vacate 50 misdemeanor convictions, mostly for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and to dismiss the underlying complaints.
Court proceedings are expected to continue over the next few days. In all, 27 felony convictions and 63 misdemeanor convictions will be vacated.
The cases stemmed from arrests that happened when Franco was assigned to Brooklyn commands between 2004 and 2011. All but one of the 90 convictions were obtained by way of a guilty plea.
Most of those convicted for a felony were sentenced to between six months and a year in jail, with the longest sentence being three years in prison. Most of those convicted for a misdemeanor were sentenced to terms ranging from time served to 90 days in jail.
The Conviction Review Unit reviewed all convictions where Franco was involved, and cases where he was the primary undercover and his testimony was necessary for a potential hearing or trial were flagged for dismissal.
Defense lawyers and the court have been notified of the new allegations and the dismissals.
In April 2019, a New York County grand jury indicted Franco on 16 counts of first-degree perjury and related charges. In July 2019, a grand jury indicted him on 10 additional counts of first-degree perjury and related charges.
He is awaiting trial on both indictments and was fired from the NYPD in May 2020.
"Corrupt NYPD Detective Franco touched thousands of cases throughout New York City, and we may never know the full extent of the damage he caused and lives he upended," Tina Luongo, Attorney-in-Charge of the Criminal Defense Practice at The Legal Aid Society, said. "The Legal Aid Society applauds DA Eric Gonzalez for conducting this necessary review and vacating these convictions, and we urge New York City's other DAs to perform similar audits on cases involving NYPD officers with documented histories of misconduct and substantiated incredibility findings. To change the culture of impunity that thrives at precincts throughout the city, local DAs must hold those in law enforcement accountable who betray the public trust and ruin lives for personal gain."
