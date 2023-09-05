Brooklyn exhibit pays homage to history of J'ouvert

As members of New York's Caribbean community celebrated on Monday, Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang got a look at a new exhibit dedicated to the history of J'ouvert.

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- As members of New York's Caribbean community celebrated on Monday, Eyewitness News got a look at a new exhibit dedicated to the history of J'ouvert.

J'ouvert is not just about spectacular costumes and dancing into the morning hours.

In the spirit of telling their story there is now a J'ouvert gallery filled with exhibits and lessons

Nestled in Prospect Park right along the parade route is the newly restored Leffert's home. The prominent Dutch family were slave owners in Brooklyn in the 1680's. Now their home pays homage to the hands once enslaved there.

J'ouvert literally means "daybreak."

"As a historic house in Brooklyn's backyard in beloved Prospect Park, we want to welcome all Brooklynites to come and learn about this really important tradition that our neighbors have," said Dylan Yeats of Re-Imagine Lefferts.

Kendell Julien chose all the costumes to be showcased at the exhibit.

"It's a story, it's an experience, it's what came out of a struggle," he said.

As for all the devil horns and dark images in J'ouvert, Sandra Bell, the curator of the museum, explains that it's not Satanic worship. That's how celebrators depicted their owners right under their nose. Now it's a celebration of their freedom.

The exhibit opened on August 1 and will continue through Halloween.

People can visit free of charge every weekend from noon until 5 p.m.

