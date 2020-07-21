Suspect in judge's family shooting may have targeted NY judge, possibly linked to California killing

After investigators searched the car in which Roy Den Hollander was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound they also discovered the name and photo of New York State' Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, her spokesman told ABC News.
"We were alerted that her photo and name were in his recovered effects," said the spokesman, Lucian Chalfen, conforming a detail first reported by the New York Times.
Governor Cuomo has directed state police to provide security for Judge DiFiore.
Also in the car, an envelope addressed to Judge Salas. There is no word on what is inside the envelope.
The FBI is also investigating whether Hollander may be connected to the death, in California, of another attorney who also describes himself as anti feminist, Mark Anglelucci, according to law enforcement sources. That murder took place 10 days ago. The details are eerily similar: A man dressed in a FedEx uniform knocked on the door and killed that attorney.
Tuesday morning, authorities left with boxes of evidence from the East Village apartment of the man suspected of killing 20-year-old Daniel Anderl.
"It's just catastrophic," said Mary McGinn, Hollander's neighbor. "There was really nothing off on any interaction that I had with him."
Judge Salas' son Daniel was shot multiple times and died at their home, while her husband -- criminal defense Attorney Mark Anderl -- is in critical but stable condition at the hospital after undergoing surgery, North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack said.
Hollander's body was discovered in a car by a municipal employee in the town of Rockland. New York State Police were on scene, and the FBI was called.
Investigators believe he might've been seeking revenge after appearing before judge Salas in 2015. He was also recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. A GoFundMe page for Hollander was recently deactivated.
Meantime, back in New Jersey a community is in mourning over the loss of a young man.
Daniel Anderl was remembered Monday night during an online mass at Catholic University where he was a rising junior.
"We pray for our brother Daniel, who you cleaned in the waters of baptism and nourished at the table of your son. As Daniel spent his earthly life loving and supporting others, may he now enjoy eternal life with you and all saints," they said at a mass for the victim.
"A brazen and cowardly act of gun violence at their home in North Brunswick," Governor Phil Murphy said. "We give our full support to Judge Salas and her husband at this most trying time. This is an unconscionable tragedy."
Judge Salas, who is the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey, was in the home at the time but was not hurt.
Daniel was the couple's only child and recently celebrated his birthday, His loved ones say he loved life and wanted to follow in his parents' footsteps and study law.
WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over the investigation
Police said the gunman was wearing a face covering and a FedEx uniform, posing as a delivery driver when he arrived at the family home around 5 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say Daniel Anderl opened the door and was immediately shot, with the gunman then wounding Mark Anderl before fleeing the scene.
There was no FedEx truck involved, and the suspect used an ordinary car to make a getaway, sources said.
In the 2015 case before Judge Salas, Hollander represented a woman who wanted to register for the military draft. He was replaced last June as the woman's lawyer before the case was fully resolved.
The court docket did not indicate a reason for his replacement, and the woman's current attorney could not be reached.
Hollander has sued Manhattan nightclubs for favoring women by offering ladies' night discounts and sued the federal government over a law that protects women from violence. He has also sued Columbia University for offering women's studies courses, accusing the school of using government aid to teach a "religionist belief system called feminism."
In 2017, he wrote a letter to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in which he complained of living under "Feminazi" rule. He also appeared on ABC News, arguing that Ladies' Nights were unfair.
Just last week, Salas was appointed to hear an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor "high-risk" customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Her highest-profile case in recent years was the financial fraud case involving husband-and-wife "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality TV stars Teresa and Joe Giudice, whom Salas sentenced to prison for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion. Salas staggered their sentences so that one of them could be available to take care of their four children.
In 2017, she barred federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against an alleged gang leader charged in several Newark slayings, ruling the man's intellectual disability made him ineligible for capital punishment. Salas later sentenced the man to 45 years in prison.
The investigation is being led by the FBI, with assistance from the New Jersey State Police, North Brunswick Police, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
Judge Salas has received threats in the past, sources say, and she is now receiving 24-hour protection from the US Marshals.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
MORE: Three arrested after 12-year-old shot in Jersey City
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube