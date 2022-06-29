Mother, half-brother facing murder charges in 7-year-old NYC girl's death

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- The mother and brother of a 7-year-old girl who died in the Bronx last year are now facing murder charges.

Julissia Batties was found dead in an apartment on 135th Street and Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section on August 10, 2021.

On Wednesday, police arrested the girl's mother, 36-year-old Navasia Jones, and her half-brother, 18-year-old Paul Fine.

Police say Fine sexually assaulted and beat the girl over a two-day period prior to her death, although the abuse is believed to have gone on for much longer.

The medical examiner determined the bruises on her body were consistent with pattern bruising, and there were additional injuries on her body.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force abdominal trauma.

According to detectives, Jones saw Batties vomit, pass out, and hit her head twice, but she didn't call 911 until three hours later.

Both are charged with murder, manslaughter and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Additionally, Fine is charged with sex abuse and Jones failure to exercise control of a minor.

