Society

Ridgefield Park hosts 127th annual July 4 parade, Jersey Shore beaches packed

EMBED <>More Videos

NJ celebrates Independence Day with Ridgefield parade

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Independence Day holiday celebrations continue in New Jersey Monday, with parades and packed beaches.

Ridgefield Park is honoring July 4 with it's annual parade, a small town event with a tradition that goes back a long way.

This is the 127th consecutive Independence Day parade, and yes, they pulled off a much smaller version last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents pulled up lawn chairs and lined up on the sidewalks to let the celebration of American freedom reign.

ALSO READ | Macy's fireworks return to NYC with dazzling display
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on the festivities from the Upper West Side.


It's a cherished event, and kids growing up in the town know they are there for something special. Residents who have moved away always come back for the parade.

Governor Phil Murphy, his wife Tammy, and other dignitaries marched through the town, and the history of the event makes it the oldest Fourth of July parade in the state and one of the oldest continuous parades in this country.

There are plenty of bands and honorees, high school honor roll students, tributes to the military, the police and fire departments, and plenty of candy being tossed to kids lining the parade route.

The governor says the crowds and parades are proof the state is recovering from COVID-19.

"Huge crowds, great excitement, thank God the weather got better," he said. "Absolutely it feels really, really, really good."

Asked about coronavirus concerns and the delta variant, Murphy said the state is still taking things seriously.

"There's no question about it," he said. "And I think the message has to be that everybody, we believe, right now in the hospital is unvaccinated. So I'm begging people to get vaccinated."

It's a hometown celebration that was back to full capacity and better than ever before.

The event is to be followed by a big fireworks display in town Monday night, capping off the real celebration of Americana.

Down the Jersey Shore, families were out having a wonderful time under the sun.

Many were enjoying the beaches and the boardwalks, some dressed up in red, white, and blue.

ALSO READ | Robin Roberts to host City Hall ceremony capping 'Hometown Heroes' ticker tape parade
EMBED More News Videos

The City Hall ceremony capping next Wednesday's Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade in New York City will be hosted by [i]Good Morning America[/i]'s Robin Roberts, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.


Kristin Marchese, of Hillsdale, called the weekend a big win.

"Definitely more normal this summer outside without masks," she said. "Having a good time."

And boardwalk businesses loved the crowds.

"Business has been fantastic," said Richard Mancinelli of Bobby Dee's in Wildwood. "It's a lot better than last year. We were hurting a bit last year."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyridgefield parkbergen county4th of julybeachesparadejersey shorejuly fourth4th of july eventjuly 4thboardwalk
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Blue Jackets goalie, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME
16-year-old fell several stories before being rescued in Fla. collapse
James Kallstrom, FBI agent who led TWA Flight 800 investigation, dies
1 dead, 3 injured after raft overturns on water ride at amusement park
Passenger causes security scare at Newark Airport
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Nassau County block party
Death toll rises to 27 as search resumes Florida condo
Show More
Macy's fireworks return to NYC with dazzling display
AccuWeather: Getting warmer
Elsa could enhance thunderstorms in Tri-State later in the week
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than a quarter of new cases
Slain detective remembered 4 years after her death
More TOP STORIES News