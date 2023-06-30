Record number of travelers expected for July 4th weekend

The weekend to officially kick off the summer is here, and so are new record numbers.

AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will travel over the July 4th weekend, setting a record high number that jumps 3.7 percent compared to 2022.

For those expecting to leave Friday, two words: buckle up.

AAA also estimates Friday will be the busiest of the weekend, with average travel times nearly 30 percent above normal.

With the 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks once again lighting the East River, New York City is expected to also be on the receiving end of that traveling surge.

"Commuters are going to mix with holiday travelers," said AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair, before adding, "you have to remember New York is a top destination. So you have a lot of people leaving, a lot of people coming here, it's going to be very busy."

Other than travels coming into the Big Apple, AAA predicts the following routes will be the most congested this weekend: New York City to the Jersey Shore (via Garden State Parkway S); Boston to Hyannis, Mass. (via Pilgrim Hwy S); Washington, D.C. to Rehoboth Beach, Del. (via US-50 W).

As far as the worst travel times, the hours between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is expected to be the busiest.

For those hoping to beat the jam-packed roads, AAA notes that after 6 p.m. on Friday is an optimal time frame, as well as before noon on Saturday.

That said, maybe rethink taking the half day at work?

