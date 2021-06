Friday will be statewide holiday in New Jersey to commemorate Juneteenth

On Friday, New Jersey will be celebrating #Juneteenth as a state holiday for the very first time.



On Juneteenth, we must commit to doing more to ensure equal access to all aspects of society – education, health care, housing, jobs, justice. pic.twitter.com/EZVuoxIquV — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 16, 2021

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday that Friday will be a statewide holiday in New Jersey to commemorate Juneteenth.Murphy signed legislation last September, designating the third Friday in June as a state and public holiday, known as Juneteenth Day."Friday is a state holiday, honored at last to call Juneteenth a holiday, you may note that Friday is the 18th," Murphy said. "Juneteenth, that's part of a law that I signed, just like Fourth of July, even though June 19 is Saturday, we will celebrate it as a state holiday this Friday, and its about time."Meanwhile, the House is expected to vote on legislation that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.The bill is expected to pass the House after the Senate unanimously passed the legislation Tuesday.Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African Americans of the Emancipation Proclamation and their freedom.----------