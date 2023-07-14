K-pop fans line up for days ahead of Jung Kook of BTS kicking off 'GMA' 2023 Summer Concert Series

Janice Yu talks to Jung Kook's fans who have been waiting in line for days ahead of his "GMA Summer Concert Series" Central Park concert.

Tune in to Channel 7 starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 14 to watch Jung Kook perform on 'Good Morning America.'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When K-pop superstar Jung Kook takes the stage in Central Park Friday some fans will have waited for days to see the youngest member of BTS perform.

Friday morning, the line snaked down Manhattan's 5th Avenue for several blocks bordering the park's east side.

People who were in the front of the line had staked out their spot early and had been camping out in the heat ever since.

"My sister was here since Monday and I just got here on Wednesday," a woman in line said.

One family said they traveled all the way from Mexico to see the concert.

Later Friday morning, the 25-year-old megastar will take the stage, kicking off 'Good Morning America's' free summer concert series.

All of this coincides with the release of Jung Kook's first official global solo debut single "Seven."

