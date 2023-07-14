GMA Summer Concert Series: Storm evacuates Central Park, 'GMA's' Jung Kook concert pre-recorded

Tune in to Channel 7 starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 14 to watch Jung Kook perform on 'Good Morning America.'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The "GMA Summer Concert Series" performance by BTS's Jung Kook was forced to be pre-recorded due to thunder and lighting in Central Park.

Many fans had waited in line for days to see the K-pop superstar perform. Some were able to see the megastar record the songs for broadcast.

"My sister was here since Monday and I just got here on Wednesday," a woman in line had said.

One family said they traveled all the way from Mexico to see the concert.

"Good Morning America" said the star pre-recorded three songs just before the weather rolled in, so that would air instead.

His performance coincides with the release of his first official global solo debut single "Seven."

