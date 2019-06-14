Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the reputed gang members accused of killing 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.All five defendants have been found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and gang assault.Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia were the first five to stand trial out of the 14 arrested in the stabbing Guzman-Feliz.All of the defendants face life in prison.The victim's mother, Leandra Feliz, arrived at Bronx Supreme Court on Friday hoping a jury will finally bring justice for Junior, her son who was killed last year.Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was alone when police say he was mistakenly targeted as a rival gang member by a group of 14 men all believed to be members of a faction of the Trinitarios gang.He tried to escape them by running into a bodega. Caught on video, he was dragged out by the men and brutally stabbed. He later died after being cut with a machete.Junior's mother has been following deliberations in an overflow courtroom and is anxiously awaiting a verdict."(I hope) that the divine and earthly justice be served, with God. Justice for Junior," she told reporters in Spanish.It has been an extremely emotional trial, so much so that Junior's mother had several outbursts and agreed to watch the trial in another room.The trial started last month and centered around one of the five suspects who flipped, testifying against the others.The trial of nine other suspects accused in Junior's murder is scheduled for September.----------