BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --A teenager killed in a brutal gang attack received a special honor Wednesday when a street in the Bronx was renamed Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz Way.
Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue -- the intersection that now bears his name -- last June and murdered him with a machete in what is believed to be a tragic case of mistaken identity.
His murder outraged the community and the nation, put a spotlight on gang violence, and led to the #JusticeForJunior slogan. Fourteen people, all believed to be members of the Trinitarios gang, have been arrested and charged.
City Council Member Ritchie Torres was joined by Junior's family and members of the NYPD Explorers Program, of which Junior was a member, to unveil the street sign.
The Explorers previously honored Junior.
Junior's mother and father said they are most grateful for the way in which their son was honored.
"This is all special," mom Leandra Feliz said. "I'm so surprised. I wasn't expecting. That's what I said before. God is blessing us and blessing all of you to be here and to do that for me and my son."
"I'm feeling really happy, I'm excited," dad Lissandro Guzman said. "I can't talk too much, because I'm really excited. And to everybody here for all the support, I'm really happy."
