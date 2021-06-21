justice for junior

Remembering Junior: 3 years since Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's murder

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Bronx teen Junior Guzman remembered 3 years after his murder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A vigil will be held Monday to honor the life of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz who was killed three years ago in a brutal gang attack outside a Bronx deli.

The vigil will be held outside the deli where he was killed at 6 p.m.

Guzman-Feliz was mistakenly targeted as a rival gang member by a group of 14 men all believed to be members of the Trinitarios gang on June 20, 2018.

Junior's murder stunned the city with its sickening depravity, and launched an international social-media movement under the hashtag #justiceforjunior that sought justice for the teen.

EMBED More News Videos

Sunday marks three years since 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was killed in a brutal gang attack outside a Bronx deli.



Justice would eventually come, but as then NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said two years ago, "I don't think the family will ever recover in a case like this. It never ends for victims."

Five gang members have been convicted thus far. One man sentenced to life in prison without parole and the other four serve 20-plus years to life.

One year ago, a vigil and march were held as friends and family started at Junior's church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, before marching to the bodega. The march was similar to the route Junior took that night, when he ran for his life.

Leandra Feliz, the mother of the Bronx teenager, became the face of grief for Junior.

Feliz has been advocating for a bill to have panic buttons installed in all bodegas.

"My son has already passed," she said last year of what she hoped would be called Junior's Law. "They killed my son. We have to protect our future kids and our community."

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityteen killedjustice for junior
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Justice for Junior: Mom speaks out on 1-year anniversary of teen's murder
JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR
Remembering Junior: 3 years since Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's murder
2 years since Junior's murder; would've graduated charter school
7 reputed gang members arrested on murder, racketeering charges
The 2010s: These are the stories that defined the decade in NYC
TOP STORIES
Adams focuses on crime as campaign volunteer stabbed with ice pick
Amazon Prime Day sees Walmart, Target offering their own deals
AccuWeather: Hot and humid for the first full day of summer
Claudette, a Tropical Storm again, moves up the coast
NYC mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Primary Election Day
What to know about voting in NYC's mayoral primary
3 injured in hot air balloon crash near Denver: Authorities
Show More
Tips to avoid a moving company nightmare
NYC elections: What is ranked choice voting?
Yankees host children who dodged bullets in brazen Bronx shooting
Foo Fighters hold first 100 percent capacity concert at Madison Square Garden
What to buy and what to skip on Amazon Prime Day
More TOP STORIES News