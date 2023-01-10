29-year-old sentenced to 12 years in prison in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz

Danel Fernandez, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the June 20, 2018 deadly stabbing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One of the final gang members to face justice in the 2018 killing of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for first-degree manslaughter on Tuesday.

Luis Cabrera Santos, 29, is the first of five suspects who will be sentenced this week.

The four other defendants, Jose Tavarez, Danel Fernandez, Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion and Danilo Payamps Pacheco Ronald Urena, will be sentenced on Friday.

All five pleaded guilty to manslaughter last November.

The sentencings will be the final prosecutions in the 2018 killing that shocked the city.

Guzman was dragged out of a bodega and brutally murdered after the attackers mistakenly targeted him as a rival gang member.

Seven others are already serving prison time for murder and for orchestrating the attack.

