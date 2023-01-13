Final sentencing for four reputed Trinitarios gang members who killed Junior Guzman today

Luis Cabrera Santos, 29, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in the June 20, 2018 deadly stabbing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The final four reputed Trinitarios gang members charged in the 2018 killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz will be sentenced Friday, a capstone on a caught-on-camera murder that shocked New York City.

Featured video is from previous coverage

Jose Tavarez, Danel Fernandez, Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion and Danilo Payamps Pacheco Ronald Urena each pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November.

A fifth purported gang member, Luis Cabrera Santos, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this week to 12 years in prison.

"The defendants' actions culminated in the brutal attack on Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said at the time of the guilty pleas. "They along with seven other defendants have been held accountable in the killing of the 15-year-old boy which horrified the Bronx and beyond."

On June 20, 2018, Diego Suero, the leader of the "Los Sures" set of the Trinitarios gang, and Frederick Then, second-in-command, summoned members to Suero's home and ordered them to commit violence against another set of the Trinitarios called "Sunset," prosecutors said.

A group came upon the victim, who fled from them, running approximately four blocks to a bodega in Belmont, where he tried to hide. According to prosecutors, the defendants were seen in surveillance footage entering the bodega and then dragging Guzman out of the store as he fought for his life.

When the victim was forcefully taken from the store, other defendants repeatedly stabbed and slashed him with knives and a machete, mistaking Guzman for a rival gang member.

In truth, Junior Guzman had wanted to grow up to be a police officer and spent time in the NYPD Explorers program, police said.

Suero and Then were found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced in September to 25 years to life in prison.

ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip