Alleged gang leaders convicted in Junior Guzman murder to be sentenced Friday

Two alleged gang leaders will be sentenced on Friday for their roles in the murder of Lesandro "junior" Guzman- Feliz in the Bronx.

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two alleged gang leaders convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of Bronx teenager Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz will be sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say Diego Suero and Frederick Then ordered the hit on the 15-year-old, who was dragged out of a bodega in Tremont and stabbed to death in 2018.

The two men face 25 years to life in prison.

Five other young men have also been convicted in the killing.

Junior's murder launched an international social media movement under the hashtag #justiceforjunior that sought justice for the teen.

Leandra Feliz, the mother of the Bronx teenager, became the face of grief for Junior. She has been advocating for a bill to have panic buttons installed in all bodegas.

"My son has already passed," she said last year of what she hoped would be called Junior's Law. "They killed my son. We have to protect our future kids and our community."

