Man charged with murder, abuse of corpse after father found beheaded inside Pennsylvania home

A man has been charged with his father's murder after police found a man dead inside a home in Middletown Township, Bucks County on Tuesday night.

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania -- Note: This story includes graphic descriptions some readers may find disturbing.

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after his father was found beheaded inside their family home Tuesday night in Middletown Township, Bucks County.

The victim's son, identified as 32-year-old Justin Mohn, has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, according to police.

Mohn is accused of not only beheading his father, but also posting the video of him committing the act to YouTube.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive around 7 p.m. after reports of a decapitated body after the victim's wife came home to discover him beheaded and covered in blood.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in his 60s dead in an upstairs bathroom.

According to Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla, Mohn fled in his father's vehicle.

Middletown Township police found a man dead inside an upstairs bathroom of a home on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive.

Police also confirmed there was a disturbing social media video that appears to be connected to the investigation.

The YouTube video showing the decapitation was viewed at least 5,000 times before being taken down.

Action News has seen parts of the video, where the man identifies himself as Justin Mohn and says he has killed his father.

Mohn referred to himself as a militia leader and called his father a traitor to the country for being a federal employee for 20 years.

He also spoke about President Joe Biden and threatened multiple federal agencies in the YouTube video.

Mohn was taken into custody in Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, about 100 miles from the crime scene.

There is a National Guard training base there and on its website, it is referred to as "America's busiest National Guard Training Center."

Police said they were able to track Mohn by pinging his cell phone.

It is unclear why he was in that area.

"I think the neighborhood can rest easy because I think they were a little uneasy for a while before they knew where the person of interest was," Middletown Township Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said.

Bartorilla said the son lived inside the home on Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown.

The father has not been identified.

Mohn was arraigned early Wednesday morning and is being held without bond. He will be transferred to the Bucks County Jail later Wednesday.

Mohn has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feburary 8 at 9 a.m.

A motive for the killing is still under investigation.