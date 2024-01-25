Justin Timberlake celebrating birthday with free one-night-only concert in NYC

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Justin Timberlake is celebrating his birthday with a free show in New York City.

The "SexyBack" singer, who is releasing his first single in six years on Thursday, titled "Selfish," took to social media to announce that he'll be performing a one-night-only show at Irving Plaza on Jan. 31.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster until the registration window closes Friday, Jan. 26.

Although tickets are free, billing information is still required to validate requests, and a temporary $1 authorization fee will be instantly refunded once credit cards are validated as active.

Space is limited.

This all comes as Timberlake recently performed an intimate show in his native of Memphis earlier this month and debuted his forthcoming single, which is expected to appear on his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

