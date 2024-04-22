Officials evacuate 46 dogs from K9 Resorts in Fairfield amid smoke conditions

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nearly 50 dogs were rescued from dangerous smoke conditions at a boarding facility in Fairfield.

Officials say that K9 Resorts was evacuated just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The pet daycare and boarding facility is one of many businesses in the Pio Costa Industrial Complex.

Their monitoring systems were triggered by smoke conditions coming from a neighboring retail store.

Law enforcement officials were able to help all 46 dogs inside the facility by getting them to safety. The dogs were taken to another facility to be checked by veterinarian professionals.

"K9 Resorts is thankful for the quick action of the police officers, firefighters, humane society team members, municipal employees, and veterinarians who came together and joined the K9 Resorts team to keep our guests safe," the boarding facility said.

Authorities believe a fire started near MR Convenience and Smoke Shop, as that business had the heaviest fire damage. The Eatery Care Kitchen, Bella Art Tattoo, and the K9 Resorts Hotel all experienced smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

