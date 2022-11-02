Biden administration to tackle high energy costs this winter with $4.5B plan

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston today to announce new steps the White House is taking to help lower energy costs this upcoming winter.
The Biden Administration is providing $4.5 billion, through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, to cover heating costs and utility bills.
According to Vice President Harris' announcement, the money will also allow families to make repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
Over the last year, funds like this have reportedly helped 5.3 billion households cover heating, cooling, and weatherization costs.
ALSO READ | Sexual assaults target women in Rutgers University community
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.