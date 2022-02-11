Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Newark to tout replacement of lead pipes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11551648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Newark, New Jersey on Friday.The vice president is expected to highlight the success the city has had in replacing lead pipes alongside Mayor Ras Baraka.This is Kamala Harris' second official trip to the garden state.She'll also be joined by Governor Phil Murphy.Newark has struggled with lead in water for decades.In August of 2019, residents lined up for bottled water because of high lead levels.Now, the task of replacing about 23,000 lines in Newark is almost finished.It's funded by a $120 million loan from Essex County.The struggle to fix the lines caught the attention of the Biden Administration.Its $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure law includes funding $1 billion over five years for the state.The funding will help cover the cost of replacing all 350,000 lead water pipes across New Jersey.The state passed legislation requiring that every lead water pipe get replaced.Mayor Baraka spoke on "Good Morning America" Thursday about addressing this ongoing issue."I think the problem is that most people were relying on corrosion control, to stop lead from leaching from pipes. The problem is that that is not foolproof and that these lines should have been removed decades ago," he said. "And so we have to focus on that, just complete infrastructure change, pull those lead service lines out as quickly as possible. So you have to be laser-like focused on getting this done, using the infrastructure dollars and using it correctly."Vice President Harris last visited New Jersey in October when she supported Phil Murphy in his re-election run for governor.She is expected to speak and meet with residents around 11:30 a.m.