Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Newark to tout replacement of lead pipes

By Chantee Lans, Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Newark to tout replacement of lead pipes

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Newark, New Jersey on Friday.

The vice president is expected to highlight the success the city has had in replacing lead pipes alongside Mayor Ras Baraka.

This is Kamala Harris' second official trip to the garden state.

She'll also be joined by Governor Phil Murphy.

Newark has struggled with lead in water for decades.

In August of 2019, residents lined up for bottled water because of high lead levels.

Now, the task of replacing about 23,000 lines in Newark is almost finished.

It's funded by a $120 million loan from Essex County.

The struggle to fix the lines caught the attention of the Biden Administration.

Its $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure law includes funding $1 billion over five years for the state.

The funding will help cover the cost of replacing all 350,000 lead water pipes across New Jersey.

The state passed legislation requiring that every lead water pipe get replaced.

Mayor Baraka spoke on "Good Morning America" Thursday about addressing this ongoing issue.

"I think the problem is that most people were relying on corrosion control, to stop lead from leaching from pipes. The problem is that that is not foolproof and that these lines should have been removed decades ago," he said. "And so we have to focus on that, just complete infrastructure change, pull those lead service lines out as quickly as possible. So you have to be laser-like focused on getting this done, using the infrastructure dollars and using it correctly."



Vice President Harris last visited New Jersey in October when she supported Phil Murphy in his re-election run for governor.

She is expected to speak and meet with residents around 11:30 a.m.

ALSO READ | Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnewarkessex countykamala harrisras barakainfrastructureleadphil murphycontaminated waterdrinking water
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Protest planned over NYC vax mandate terminations
Exclusive: 1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story
44-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Bright and mild end to the week
COVID Update: If approved, kids' vaccines could arrive by school break
Open Street disappears, causes controversy in NYC neighborhood
Over half-dozen shootings leave 2 dead, several hurt in NYC
Show More
Woman was driving with learner's permit in crash that left child dead
Indoor mask mandate ends in NY, but some rules still remain
Cuomo files ethics complaint over sexual misconduct allegations
NYC's largest grocery chain beefs up security amid shoplifting wave
Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida
More TOP STORIES News