1st on ABC: Kamala Harris to become 1st woman to deliver West Point commencement speech

Biden, meanwhile, plans to speak at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the commencement speech at the West Point military academy this month, the first woman to do so, a White House official told ABC News.

Harris's remarks at the May 27 commencement ceremony will mark her first visit to the U.S. Military Academy West Point, according to the official.

"We are honored to have the Vice President as our commencement speaker," West Point's superintendent, Lt. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, said in a statement provided by the White House. "As an accomplished leader who has achieved significant milestones throughout her career, we look forward to her inspiring remarks to our cadets."

Harris and vice presidents before her have traditionally delivered commencement addresses at U.S. military academies. Last year, she did so at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the year before, she spoke at the U.S. Naval Academy.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to deliver remarks at this year's U.S. Air Force Academy and Howard University commencement ceremonies.

Biden delivered West Point's commencement speech in 2016, when he was vice president.

Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama also delivered commencement addresses there while they were in office.

