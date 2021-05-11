Politics

Kathryn Garcia making name for self in New York City mayoral race

EMBED <>More Videos

Kathryn Garcia making name for self in NYC mayoral race

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Times endorsement of Kathryn Garcia might just push her from unknown, to top tier in the race for New York City mayor.

Her new television ad stresses experience -- and lots of it.

Garcia was sanitation commissioner for the New York City Sanitation Department, making sure streets got plowed and the trash picked up.

During the coronavirus pandemic, she shifted to food czar, feeding thousands of hungry New Yorkers.

"New Yorkers have been judging my work every day that I've been on the job," the mayoral candidate said. "They walk out their door and they know whether I plowed their snow, and whether or not their garbage got collected."

When asked whether she might be seen as too closely tied to Mayor Bill de Blasio, she promptly critiqued where she thought he slipped up, with number one on the list being the pandemic.


"There definitely have been some challenges, in particular, with the vaccine rollout with the opening and closing of schools that I would have definitely done differently," Garcia said.

On Tuesday, Garcia focused on crime and vowed to reform police, saying she would dock the pay of officers who refuse orders like wearing a mask.

However, she's definitely not in favor of defunding police.

"So I do support the PD and want to make sure they are the most effective department, that we think of police as a service and police officers as our guardians and not as warriors," Garcia said.

Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has said he is so impressed with Garcia that if he becomes mayor, he would hire her to work for him.

She responded to his comments by saying to just cut out the middleman and hire her as mayor.

ALSO READ | NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening to guests after more than a year
EMBED More News Videos

The world famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew york city politicselectionmayor bill de blasionyc mayor
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News