New York Gov. Kathy Hochul inauguration set for New Year's Day

Gov. Kathy Hochul will be sworn in and deliver an address on New Year's Day.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be sworn in Sunday for her first full term in office, making the first inauguration of a female governor in the state.

The ceremony will take place in Albany and then she will deliver her inaugural address.

Hochul defeated Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin in November during the general election.

She became governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned in 2021.

