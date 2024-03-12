TWU to sound off on Hochul's 5-point subway safety plan, including using National Guard for security

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Concerns continue following Governor Kathy Hochul's plan to beat subway crime, as the Transit Workers Union says it simply falls short of providing a sustainable long-term solution.

On Tuesday, they are expected to sound off, pushing back all while the governor hopes her efforts show results.

She's attempting to combat the issue by deploying the National Guard as security support during random bag checks, flooding the system with state and MTA officers to help protect New Yorkers.

TWU Local 100 is also calling on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for what they call is a lack of action with minimal penalties and fast releases.

As we've heard from NYPD officials, bail reform changes continue and in some cases career criminals are released soon after committing a crime, putting New Yorkers in danger.

Meanwhile, Governor Hochul believes her efforts will help curb crime in the system.

"We have to calm things down right now, get back to a sense of normal, and I think it's just an element to do that. It's a five-point plan, also to keep people who have committed a violent assault against another passenger or a conductor, they shouldn't be riding the train, people who have done that should not be on our trains," Hochul said. "We're working with our district attorneys and law enforcement and meeting every week and if someone is committing crimes on the subway, making sure they don't become a repeat offender."

Crime on the subways is up by 13.2% percent overall for the year according to NYPD statistics.

The governor deployed the soldiers after denying the city's request for millions in overtime funding for the NYPD. Last week, the department's Chief of Patrol suggests that was a mistake.

"Our transit system is not a war zone," Chief John Chell posted on social media. "Bag checks have been around since 2005?"

While the deployments may make riders feel safer, jailing repeat offenders, he says, will actually make them safer.

"What we want the judges to do, when they have the opportunity to put a really bad recidivist, take them off the street after we do our job, the DA does their job and the judges do their job," Chell said. "That's what we want. You take care of those recidivists, crime will plummet in the city and the city will prosper and we're still the safest city in the world."

While some riders said they do feel safer, others think it sends the wrong message.

"New Yorkers want the subway to be safe, but the National Guard belong in Hamilton County, they belong in Erie County, not in New York City," said urban studies Professor Mitchell Moss. "The subways need to be safer and we need police to do that."

