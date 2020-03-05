Arts & Entertainment

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in music video for new song 'Never Worn White'

Pop star Katy Perry used her latest music video to reveal she's expecting her first child.

The singer and "American Idol" judge released the video Thursday for her new song "Never Worn White". Fans can see Perry caressing her baby bump at the end of the video.

Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

The pair started dating back in 2016 and got engaged this past Valentine's Day, the singer revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

After the video release, Perry tweeted "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore".



"Or carry around a big purse lol", she added.



This would be Perry and Bloom's first child together. Bloom has a son from his previous marriage with model Miranda Kerr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpregnancykaty perryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News