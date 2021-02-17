Woman dead, husband critical after NYC hit and run, driver fled on foot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10340276" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sweet video captures a baby giggling and dancing after hearing music for the first time, thanks to cochlear implants.

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- A 68-year-old woman was killed and her husband left gravely injured by a speeding driver who slammed into their car on Staten Island Tuesday night and then fled on foot, according to the NYPD.Police say the driver of a 2020 Honda Accord blew through a stop sign at a high rate of speed and T-boned a Mercedes at Lamberts Lane and Elson Street around 6:20 p.m.Kauser Akhund, a passenger in the Mercedes, was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.Her 70-year-old husband, who was driving, remains in critical condition with severe head trauma and bleeding on the brain.The driver of the Honda fled on foot.Police say a 19-year-old who claimed his Honda Accord was involved in the crash showed up at the 121st Precinct Wednesday morning and claimed that someone had stolen the vehicle.As police began talking to him, he suddenly ran out of the precinct.Police are now searching for both him and the registered owner of the Honda.The investigation is ongoing.----------