15-year-old to be sentenced in death of 16-year-old Mount Vernon cheerleader

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- The 15-year-old girl who pled guilty to killing a 16-year-old cheerleader in Mount Vernon will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Kayla Green was the captain of the cheer squad and had been celebrating the varsity basketball team's championship victory in a citywide parade last April when she was stabbed.

Green was also an aspiring doctor. She was remembered by friends and loved ones as a happy girl who was always smiling.

The 15-year-old attacker, who is not being identified due to her age, pled guilty to a felony manslaughter charge in December.

The Westchester County district attorney says the 15-year-old will likely receive a sentence of three to nine years in state prison.

