Vigil, anti-gun violence rally to be held after deadly Mount Vernon parade stabbing

By Eyewitness News
15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of teen near parade

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- An anti-gun violence rally and a separate vigil are being held Monday evening in Mount Vernon in the wake of a deadly stabbing that happened after a victory parade for the state champion high school boys' basketball team.

The stabbing happened less than an hour after and not far from the end of the parade route celebrating the Mount Vernon High School's undefeated season.

Police responded to the intersection of East Prospect and Gramatan Avenues just before 4 p.m. Friday, when they found two teenage girls with stab wounds.

A 16-year-old victim died on the way to Jacobi Medical Center, while the other, 15, was treated at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that a 15-year-old Mount Vernon resident was charged with first-degree manslaughter, assault and attempted assault.

His name was not released due to his age, and so far, the victims have not been officially identified.

"This is a terrible tragedy and we mourn the loss of this young life that was taken far too early," Rocah said. "Our thoughts are with the victims' families and the entire Mount Vernon community. My office is working closely with the Mount Vernon Police Department to support the victims' families and investigate this case."

The Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon was hosting the 4:30 p.m. rally at 350 South 6th Street, while the vigil is set for 7 p.m. at 1 Roosevelt Square.

Additionally, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim that had raised over $13,000 as of Monday morning.

