MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- A New York high school was honored with a parade for winning the class double-a state championship for the second year in a row.The Mount Vernon Knights captured the school's twelfth state title last month in Glens Falls beating Green Tech of Albany. The team finished undefeated: 24 and 0.Coach Bob Cimmino is now tied for the most career wins in Section 1 history.The Mount Vernon City School District hosted a parade to honor the Knights. The route started at Mount Vernon High School and ended with a ceremony at City Hall.