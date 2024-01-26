Kaylee Goncalves' parents share new details about how daughter killed in Idaho murders was found

The parent's of Kaylee Goncalves sat down with ABC News for an exclusive interview, sharing new details of how she was found.

The parent's of Kaylee Goncalves sat down with ABC News for an exclusive interview, sharing new details of how she was found.

The parent's of Kaylee Goncalves sat down with ABC News for an exclusive interview, sharing new details of how she was found.

The parent's of Kaylee Goncalves sat down with ABC News for an exclusive interview, sharing new details of how she was found.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Byran Kohberger, the suspect in the University of Idaho student murders, is due in court Friday. This, as the parents of one of the victims releases new images of their daughter the family recently got from investigators.

The parent's of Kaylee Goncalves sat down with ABC News for an exclusive interview, sharing never-before-released images of her. Their 21-year-old daughter was one of four college students brutally stabbed in off-campus housing in Mosow, Idaho.

Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed off campus at the University of Idaho. Obtained by CNN

However, the family is still waiting on a full digital copy of Kaylee's phone from authorities.

RELATED: Idaho college murders timeline: From off-campus killings to Bryan Kohberger's court appearance

"We're just left in limbo," said Kaylee's dad, Steve Goncalves. "These are the last moments of your child's life and you're sitting here fighting with somebody who just doesn't care."

They were able to collect some of Kaylee's belongings from the university over the summer, which raised concerns for them about how well possible evidence was processed -- including a trash can from Kaylee's room that was full and appeared untouched.

"We opened it [ and ] there was a little squeezy applesauce thing that, like you would give to a toddler. It did not appear to have been gone through," Kaylee's mom, Kristi Goncalves said.

Police said they had gathered more than 100 pieces of physical evidence from the scene, along with some 4,000 photos and 3D scans of the residence.

Still, frustration is mounting for the family over what they consider a lack of communication and a rush to tear down the home on King Road.

RELATED: University of Idaho murders 1 year later: Where the case stands

Kristi describes for the first time how Kaylee was found.

"The side where Kaylee was, was up against the wall. And if you can imagine, Kaylee in an upright sort of position - up in the corner - slumped. I mean she was trapped," she described. "The bed, the bed was the entire room. You could barely open up the door without swiping the foot of the bed - and it was wall, wall. You know, the headboard was up against the wall."

The home on King Road was torn down in the pre-dawn hours of December 28.