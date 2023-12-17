Beloved stand-up comedian Kenny DeForest's organs donated to 5 recipients after e-bike accident

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Stand-up comedian Kenny DeForest gave the ultimate gift after his death earlier this month. Seven of his organs have been donated to five people.

DeForest was in an e-bike accident in Brooklyn on December 8, according to police. He was riding a Citi bike when he crashed into a parked vehicle and suffered lacerations and swelling to his head, police say. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

DeForest was 37 years old.

During his stand-up career he appeared on Comedy Central, late night talk shows and comedy clubs in New York City.

"In life, the beloved stand-up artist brought joy and laughter. And in death, because Kenny was a registered organ donor, LiveOnNY, which oversees and coordinates organ donation in the greater New York area, can now confirm that he graciously gifted seven of his organs to five people between the ages of 30 and 75," said LiveOnNY CEO Leonard Achan.

Deforest gifted his heart, lungs, liver, kidney and pancreas to recipients from New York, Pennsylvania, Washington DC and Indiana.

"LiveOnNY is humbled to have honored Kenny's last wish and be the stewards of these precious gifts on behalf of Kenny and his family, so that he and others may Live On," said Achan.

